Foreign investments in Azerbaijani economy grew by 42%

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2015 volume of investments in fixed assets by foreign institutions and organizations amounted to 6 228.0 mln AZN. Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, this is 41.53% more than the corresponding period last year.

5 524 2 mln AZN, or 88.7% of total investment in fixed assets from foreign companies and organizations owned by investors from Great Britain, Turkey, Norway, Russia, Iran, the US, Malaysia, and Japan.

Among the works performed by construction companies 61.2% fall on construction, reconstruction and expansion, 14.5% - capital repairs, 7% - current repairs, 17.3% - other construction works.The share of private construction enterprises in the total volume of construction works constituted 87.9%.