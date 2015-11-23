Foggy weather didn't affect the work of Baku airport

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Dense fog observed in Baku city and Absheron peninsula at present didn't affect the route of flights carried out at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Report was told by the airport, all flights to and from the capital are carried out according to the schedule: None of flights suspended. Flights are executed as usual, in accordance with schedule. There is no any problem for suspension of flights. Fog observed in Baku at present do not affect flights. Flights considered for today will be carried out.'