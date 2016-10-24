Flights will be launched from Baku to two Iranian cities

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Ata Airlines plans to open direct flights from Isfahan and Shiraz to Baku from January 2017.

Report informs referring to Ata Airlines, still unknown the cost of tickets for flights that are scheduled to perform twice a week: "Ticket prices will be announced next year. From July 10, 2016 flights to Iranian Shiraz were being carried out as part of the tour package. Flights to Isfahan have not been carried out yet. However, next year the company intends to launch regular flights in both directions."

The flights will be operated by Airbus A320.