Flag of the Baku port raised - PHOTOS

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of the State Flag Day - November 9, at the Marine Station of Azerbaijan raised the tricolor flag, flags of Baku and the Baku port.

Report was told in the JSC "Baku International Sea Trade Port".

Director General of the structure, Tale Ziyadov congratulated the participants on the occasion and spoke about the importance of the flag: " The tricolor flag, raised on this day in 1918 is proof of our national identity, our national values and sovereignty."

After the opening speech, the sounds of the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan held a ceremony of hoisting the tricolor flag and the flag of Azerbaijan Baku port in the new design.

Flags raised by the sea service employees, longshoremen, and representatives of the administration port.

The ceremony concluded with a commemorative photo on the background of flags.