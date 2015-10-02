Finance Minister opposes privatization of state airlines

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ / The idea of privatization of "Azerbaijan Airlines" JSC (AZAL) is not successful.

Report informs, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said today: "Private airlines often bankrupt and government has to support them."

For example, there are three such companies in the US.The government is constantly assisting them.In other countries, these companies operate through grants," said the Minister.

With regard to the privatization of public transport sector, S.Sharifov noted that this issue could be considered.

"The private sector is already involved in this field.Almost the entire surface transport is private. We just need to perform certain work on the regulation of this sector."