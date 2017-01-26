Azerbaijani sailors take part in exercises

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Another exercises was held for employees of "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC.

According to information, exercises were held in accordance with International Maritime Organization Model course No. 6.09 called "Exercises of trainers" and IMO model courses No 3.12 and 1.30 called " Competent examiner in shipping".

Exercises organized in interactive sessions led by DirectorofTraining and CertificationCentre at Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company Emil Manafov and captain Titos Giannakakis.

Difficulties faced by listeners during the educational process, organization of courses, issues related to the modernization of programs have been resolved.