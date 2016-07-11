Urgently landed Air India under repair in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ The passengers and crew of the plane, flying on London-Mumbai route and making emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 22.00 local time yesterday, have left Baku at 14:37 local time today by another jet of the airlines.

Report was told at the airport, Air India plane with 236 passengers aboard, must be repaired.

Notably, flights on the mentioned route are carried out by Boeing 787. The plane made an emergency landing due to technical problems.