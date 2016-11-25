EBRD ready to finance North-South Transport Corridor

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) stated they are ready to invest in project for construction of international transport corridor.

Report informs, the Head of EBRD’s Azerbaijan office Ivana Duarte said at the business forum in Baku.

According to her, bank actively sponsors transport projects in Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and other countries.

“Talking about North-South Transport Corridor, of course, it is difficult to finance whole project, however, possible to invest in definite parts of it”.