Direct Baku-Islamabad flight opens in July

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The direct Baku-Islamabad flight may open in July.

Report informs, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Said Khan Mohmand said.

According to him, for the last two years the number of mutual visits has increased at a high level. "The number of tourists also climbed: last year the number of tourists from Pakistan to Azerbaijan was more than 17,000 people, and this year we expect that the number will up to 25,000-30,000.