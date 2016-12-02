Deputy Minister: We forecast decline in construction sector of Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 December.REPORT.AZ/ Decline is forecasted in the construction sector due to transition from economic development model based on public investments to a model based on private investments in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Economy Sevinj Hasanova said at today's joint meeting of the Committees of Human Rights, Youth and Sports, International Relations and Inter-parliamentary ties, Legal Policy and State Building, Regional Issues, dedicated to the discussion of 2017 budget package.

"We forecast single-digit growth in the ICT field, around 6-7%. Also, decline is expected in the construction sector. This is due to transition from a model based on public investments to a model based on private investments. Volume of public investments is reducing," Deputy Minister said.

In addition, S.Hasanova said that social issues will also be in the focus of attention: "Employment is a priority in 2017 draft budget. The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population will increase services in this area."