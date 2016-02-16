​Deputy Minister for Investment in Kazakhstan: Cargo traffic through Baku and Aktau increased

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Earlier thousand cars passed the direction of Baku-Aktau a year, now the same flow passes in a month."

Report informs, Deputy Minister for Investment Kazakhstan Kasymbek Jenis said in his interview to reporters at the International Seaport Alyat.

He stressed that today Ukraine is increasing cargo through Baku and Aktau.

Jenis added that mainly metallurgy and petroleum products go from the port of Aktau to Baku. The goods are then sent to the Black Sea region: "Now there are new kinds of goods and we have come to share the experience with our Azerbaijani colleagues. Moreover, the construction of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project is completed. We expect that within a year the situation in the cargo transportation will dramatically change."