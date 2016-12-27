Deputy Minister: All measures taken to prevent sliding at Baku International Bus Terminal

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ There is no activity in the area of sliding at the Baku International Bus Terminal, all measures regarding the sliding have already been completed".

Deputy Azerbaijani Transport Minister Musa Panahov told Report.

M. Panahov said that he has no information on the costs for prevention of the landslides: "I have no information due to the conduction of direct financing".

Deputy Minister also said that reduction of powers of the ministry is related to the optimization works.