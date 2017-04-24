Deputy Chairman of Organization for Cooperation of Railways Committee will visit Baku

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the Organization for Cooperation of Railways Viktor Jukov will visit Baku.

Report informs, V.Jukov will attend the exhibitions – 16th Caspian International Transport Transit and Logistics, 7th Caspian International Road Infrastructure and Public Transport and IV Caspian International Boat and Yacht Show.

Notably, Baku Expo Center will host the 16th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics (TransCaspian/Translogistica 2017) on April 26-28. The event will bring together key government structures in railway sector, maritime industry, aviation, commercial transportation and transport logistics field, as well commercial organizations.

Along with commercial companies, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Baku International Sea Trade Port, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company, Azerbaijan State Maritime Administration and Ukrainian Railways will also attend the exhibition.

“AVP Texnologiya” Ltd together with RIRTCD OJSC will hold a seminar entitled “Advanced technologies for locomotives” within frame of the event.