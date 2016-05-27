Demolition of houses for North-South transport corridor area in Astara starts

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Residents in areas of North-South international transport corridor in Astara region will soon be transferred. Also 14 drainage facilities will be built in area for wastewater discharge. 4 of them are ready. At the same time, the transfer of electricity and gas lines carried out in area. This works will be completed within next three months Report informs, the Azerbaijani Railways press secretary Nadir Azmammadov said.

Notably, the foundation of the 82.5 meters railway bridge laid in Azerbaijan-Iran borderover the river Astara on April 20, construction of the one-line 8,3 km new railway from Astara station to the border with Iran was launched on March 1.

Up to date, 8 bases laid at a depth of 32 meters in Astara railway bridge that will be built. About 100 vehicles were involved in complex area. To date, 33 970 cubic meters of sand and 26 000 cubic meters of rock, stone, 172 732 cubic meters of gravel covered, 4 388 old concrete products were laid.Both the bridge and the construction of the railway line will be completed by the end of 2016.