Date of handing over of second building for Azerbaijani reporters declared

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'Construction of the second building for reporters will be completed by the end of next year."

Report was told by Vugar Safarli, Chairman of SFSDMM (State Fund For Support to Development of Mass Media).

According to him, second building will be presented to journalists in December, 2016: 'Azerbaijani President took a step that has no analogues anywhere in the world. In accordance with order of President, we laid foundation of the building in 2013. 156 reporters were presented apartments in the first building. Today, documents are issued for their apartments. Coincidence with President's birthday was even more pleasant for us.'