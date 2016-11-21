'Daşkəsən Filizsaflaşdırma' OJSC to be sold at least for 110 mln AZN

Baku. 21 Novemebr. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee for Property Affairs (SCPA) has announced an investment competition on sale of 99.22% government stocks of the "Daşkəsən Filizsaflaşdırma" OJSC.

Report informs citing the committee, according to the legislation, under the decision of the Tender Commission of representatives of relevant government agencies, the applicants, interested in privatization of the "Daşkəsən Filizsaflaşdırma" OJSC government's stake, must pay at least 110 mln AZN to the state budget. Also, Investment Program with total amount not less than AZN equivalent of 600 mln USD must be presented. In addition, at least 1 000 new jobs must be created, other economic, social and environmental requirements must be fulfilled.

Applicants must submit Investment Program (business plan) of 3-year period. The program is to envisage the proposals on the activity of joint-stock company.

The winner ought to fulfill a number of obligations after conclusion of the purchase agreement. The amount, not less than the deposit of the funds to be paid to the state budget, must be paid to the budget until December 30. Then, within 60 calendar days, salary and payments for equal debts of the company must be paid.

Deadline for receipt of the bids is December 19, assessment will start on December 20.