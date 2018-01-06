Darnagul Transport Exchange Center opens on January 13

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Darnagul Transport Exchange Center will be launched on January 13.

Baku Transport Agency (BTA) told Report that relevant carriers involved in the temporary operation of route service already received instruction. The asphalt surface and pavement for pedestrians have been repaired, road signs and marking installed in the area of Transportation Exchange Center around Darnagul station. Five new bus stop have been installed. Once the center is ready, 112 buses operating on 11 routes are expected to serve passengers every day. Markings have been drawn on areas assigned for taxi cars.

When Darnagul Transport Exchange Center is ready, the last stop of bus routes arriving predominantly from surrounding villages and settlements at “Azadlig prospekti” metro station will be moved to the new center. The aim is to prevent the chaos during rush hours and density of transportation.

Currently, Koroğlu, 28 May and Lokbatan Transportation Exchange Centers operate in Baku. In accordance with concept prepared by the BTA on establishment of Transportation Exchange Centers, the following such center is planned to be established near Baku International Bus Terminal. In addition, establishment of smaller Transportation Exchange Centers is planned in several surrounding villages and settlements of Baku.