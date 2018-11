Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ 1.2 coefficient will be applied for bottom bunk in coupe and second-class type of cars in Azerbaijan from June 15. In other words, tickets will be sold at 20% higher price for those places.

Report informs, "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC stated.

Organization explained this with plans to increase the level of service to passengers and switch to flexible tariff policy and adjustable fare system.