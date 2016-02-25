Contractor for construction of a railway bridge Astara (Iran) - Astara (Azerbaijan) unveiled

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Contractor for the construction of a railway bridge Astara (Iran) - Astara (Azerbaijan) on the river Astarachay revealed.

Report informs, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen said at a press conference.

He noted that project cost has been estimated and works in this direction will be accelerated in the near future

The ambassador added that project funding will be implemented between Azerbaijan and Iran on the basis of 50 to 50.

M.Pak Aayeen said that the Iranian side also has built a customs checkpoint.

He also said that at the last stage is the construction of Qazvin-Rasht railway section.