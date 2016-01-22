Ukraine-China container train will arrive in Baku

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Experimental container train plying the route Ukraine-Georgia-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-China, is already on the territory of Azerbaijan. Report was told by press secretary of "Azerbaijan Railways" JSC Nadir Azmammadov.

According to him, the train reached Azerbaijani territory at 05:30, and approximately at 06:10 passed Boyuk Kesik.

"The train has already passed Ganja and will reach Alat, ie Baku at about 17: 00-18: 00", said N. Azmammadov.

On January 15, Ukraine launched experimental train on route Ukraine-Georgia-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-China which includes ferry and land routes. The train has 10 wagons and 20 40-foot containers. The train will overcome the distance to the Dostyk station on the Kazakh-Chinese border for 11-12 days.