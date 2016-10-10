 Top
    Construction of railway bridge on Azerbaijan-Iran border ends soon

    Looking for joint funding to accelerate Rasht-Astara railway construction to be continued

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Construction works of 82.5 meters long railway bridge over Astara river on Iranian state border, which is built within the North-South international transport corridor, will be completed in about a month.

    Report informs, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Chairman Javid Gurbanov said in the presentation of the "Azrustrans" joint venture in Baku, established by the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Russian "Rusagrrotrans".

    He said that volume of cargo turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran should be increased. Looking for joint funding to accelerate Rasht-Astara railway construction to be continued.

    Giving information about the newly created venture, J.Gurbanov noted that currently, the company owns 72 000 cars and has extensive experience in cargo transportation.

