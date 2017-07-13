 Top
    Construction of the Georgian part of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway nears completion

    Some tests have already been conducted

    Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ The construction-restoration works in three stages (Marabda-Tetritskaro, Tetritskaro-Salka, Salka-Akhalkalaki) in the Georgian part of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and construction works carried out in the Akhalkalaki-Kartsakhi area (the Turkish border) are about to end.

    Report informs referring to the "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC that some tests have already been conducted: " Work trains operate on a regular basis. Locomotives are able to operate without obstacles."

    Notably, it will be possible to transport 6 mln. tons of cargo in the early years and later 15 mln. tons. The Azerbaijani side has ordered the Swiss "Stadler" company 30 carriages for omnibus trains operating on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route. Carriages are manufactured in four categories: "standard", "comfort", "business" and "restaurant".

    The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is expected to be commissioned this year. 

