Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ This morning, the relative density of traffic observed on the roads of Baku.

Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC).

Repair works in Ramiz Guliyev Street ( at Nobel avenue exit, near "Nargila" cafe ), blocking the movement of vehicles.

In addition, relative density observed on Baku-Sumgait highway and Yusif Safarov Street (in front of Central Neftchilar Hospital).