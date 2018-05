Baku, September 22. REPORT.AZ/ Today, a ceremony has been held to open a ferry terminal as part of the first stage of the construction of the New Baku International Trade Sea Port Complex. Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony.

The head of state first reviewed a model of the complex and a photo stand reflecting the work done.

The President of Azerbaijan addressed the event.

Minister of Transport Ziya Mammadov and Regional Manager of Dutch Van Oord company Hans Luijnenburg made speeches.

The head of state launched the terminal.

President Ilham Aliyev watched the loading and dispatch of ferries.