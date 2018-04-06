Caspian Sea launches regular feeder shipping service

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The special meeting of work team of Union of legal entities of “Trans Caspian international transport route” (TITR) International Association was held in Baku.

Report informs referring to "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC, at the meeting, the members of the Association approved the tariffs for the goods transported by means of feeder vessels through Caspian Sea during 2018.

Besides, the issue of approval of traffic schedule of vessels was considered at the meeting.

In addition to exportation of goods from Kazakhstan by means of feeder vessel, it is also planned to implement container transportations from China to Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Europe (Italy, Romania, etc.).

It is worth mentioning that the operation of feeder ship in the Caspian Sea will significantly increase the volume of transportations along TITR and in general will help in further development of containerization in the Caspian region.