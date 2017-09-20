Caspian Energy Transport Forum takes place

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Addressing the business forum, Ramin Guluzade told the attendees about the measures currently implemented to boost a further development of the transport sector and improve the relevant infrastructure, spoke about plans and prospects.

Report was informed in the Caspian European Club.

Ramin Guluzade thanked the management team of the Club for providing the platform for an effective dialogue between the state and entrepreneurs. He stressed the ministry is always open for discussions with entrepreneurs and public organizations representing them. According to the minister, such discussions are very useful for development of entrepreneurship, finding solutions to problems faced by entrepreneurship, as well as for development of partnership relations between the transport authorities and business structures.

Ramin Guluzade highlighted the good opportunities Azerbaijan has today to develop into a main transport hub in the region through strengthening the country's transport and road complex.

“As you know, Azerbaijan is the initiator and partner of many Eurasian projects for development of transport connections passing through the Caucasus region. One of the examples is the construction of the new Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which enhances importance of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) transport corridor, the new Baku International Sea Trade Port and the logistics center. One can also note the commissioning of new airports, upgrading of the road and railway infrastructure, the acquisition of brand-new ferries and tankers, etc.”, the minister said.

According to Ramin Guluzade, these projects will foster revitalization of the Silk Road and ensure a creation of more efficient transport connections across the region. They will create favourable conditions for facilitating transit transport and for attracting additional freight flows along the East-West and North-South transport corridors.

According to Ramin Guluzade, such issues as the development of entrepreneurship activities and the private sector in the transport sector, training of personnel in accordance with modern requirements are of particular importance today.

The primary focus is on the issues of compliance with environmental requirements in the preparation and implementation of projects in the transport sector, the impact of transport activities on the environment as a whole.

“I believe that improving the quality of transport services, creating a new transportation system that meets all modern requirements should be priority areas of activity”, Ramin Guluzade stressed.

The meeting attendees specified the areas for expanding cooperation with the private sector and discussed issues of interest to the member companies of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev thanked the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies chaired by Minister Ramin Guluzade for the constructive dialogue, as well as for the prompt reaction and active participation in addressing the problems of businessmen and member companies of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

Telman Aliyev recalled that the Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club. Telman Aliyev noted that the initiative of creation of the Caspian American Club also belongs to the Head of State of Azerbaijan.

“Caspian European Club is actively engaged in economic reforms introduced in Azerbaijan, in attraction of foreign investments, development of small and medium business. Besides, the Club plays an important role in establishment of international economic relations between the countries of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions”, Telman Aliyev said.

“It is significant that we are holding the transport forum on September 20, in the anniversary of signing of the Contract of the Century, which also associates with the shift from the oil sector to the non-oil sector, in particular to the transport and ICT sector’, he added.

He also added that by the end of the year Caspian European Club will hold a number of similar activities also in other sectors of economy.

“Caspian American Forum Baku– 2017 will take place on December 8, 2017 with participation of over 300 delegates of companies representing North and South American countries as well as Caspian-Black Sea, Mediterranean and Baltic regions”, Telman Aliyev said.

Besides, according to him, Caspian Energy Georgia Company has been representing the interests of the Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Energy International Media Group in Georgia since September. “Moreover, the 5th International Caspian Energy Forum will take place in March 2018 with the support of the Governments of Georgia and the Azerbaijan Republic, as well as the Caspian European Club. The Forum will be held within the framework of the resumption of the activity of the Caspian Energy Georgia”. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili is expected to attend the opening of the Forum”, Telman Aliyev concluded.

About 200 businessmen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, Iran, EU as well as representatives of international organizations and heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan took part in the Caspian Energy Transport Forum.

The 6th CEO Lunch Baku took place in the second half of the day. Telman Aliyev noted that Caspian European Club andCaspian American Club hold CEO Lunch with the participation of top-managers of CEIBC companies every third Wednesday of the month in Baku.

Telman Aliyev announced that the next CEO Lunch Baku would take place on October 18, 2017 within the framework of the Caspian Energy Tourism Forum. Besides, he also reminded that the first CEO Lunch in Tbilisi will take place on September 29 of this year and will be held every last Friday of the month.

Problems facing entrepreneurs were discussed in an informal environment. Issues concerning business doing in different regions of the country, as well as proposals on expansion of cooperation in different sectors of economy were touched.

Certificates were given to companies which joined and extended their membership in the CaspianEuropeanClubandCasp ian American Club.

