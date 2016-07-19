Freight cars derailed and overturned in Baku

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today freight cars, moving on 4-kilometer of 'Baksol' railway connecting Ziya Bunyadov Avenue and Binagadi highway, derailed and overturned. The derail caused the traffic restriction in the area.

Report was told by spokesperson of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Nadir Azmammadov.

He said that the derailed carriages, firstly, left for Baku Steel Company LLC and then moved to Keshla railway station after unloading cargo.

'Heavy truck stopped at the railway crossing improper to its sizes and hit coming freight cars. As a result, mounted wheels of two cars run off. Now the forces involved in the area. Traffic will be restored on the railway, which closed for 20 minutes', N. Azmammadov added.