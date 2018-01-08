Carrier of route No 175 changes in Baku

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ From January 13, buses belonging to “Baku Bus” LLC that fully meet the existing requirements for passenger transportation will provide service on regular route No 175 in Baku.

Report informs citing the Baku Transport Agency (BTA), reason for the change is serious shortcomings in the current carrier's activity. Thus, BNA has terminated the contract on temporary use with the current carrier.

Route No. 175 chart was also changed. Buses on the route will move from Hovsan settlement centre to "28 May" subway station.

"The number of routes operating by cashless payment system will reach 21, after transferring temporary exploitation of route No 175 to "Baku Bus" LLC", the statement says.