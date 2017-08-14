 Top
    Close photo mode

    Cargo transportation increases in Azerbaijan segment of TRACECA corridor

    Growth made 7.4% in January-June of this year
    © Report

    Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-June of 2017, volume of the cargo transported through the Azerbaijani part of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) transport corridor amounted to 25,650,8 thousand tons, freight turnover 5,385.6 million ton-km.

    Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

    15,512,7 thousand tons of cargo or 60,5% transported through motor transport, 6 614,0 thousand tons or 25,8% through railway transport, 3 524,1 thousand tons or 13,7% by sea.

    Compared with the same period last year, the volume of the cargo transported through the corridor increased by 7.4%.

    "19.6% or 5 037.3 thousand tons of cargo transported through the corridor were transit cargo", the committee said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi