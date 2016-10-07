Cargo transportation down by 7% in TRACECA's Azerbaijan segment

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ During January-August this year, volume of the cargo transported in the Azerbaijani sector of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) made 33 237.9 thousand tons, cargo turnover 6 420.1 mln ton/km. 21 297,0 thousand tons of cargo (64.1%) was transported by motor transport, 8 950.2 thousand tons (26.9%) by railway, 2 990,7 thousand tons (9,0%) by sea transport. Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

Compared to the same period last year, decrease by 6.6% observed in volume of the cargo transported through the corridor. Its main reason is related to decrease in cargo transportation by rail and sea transport (respectively 15,1% and 30,5%).

During the mentioned period, volume of the cargo transported by motor transport grew by 2.7%. As well, 14.6% or 4 855,5 thousand tons of the transported cargo accounted for transit cargo.

In the reporting period, 229.5 mln passengers were transported through TRACECA, also, passenger turnover was equal to 4 596,0 mln passenger/km. Compared with the same period in 2015, number of transported passengers increased by 2.2% and passenger turnover by 1.5%.