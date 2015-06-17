Car imports sharply reduced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ 15 495 cars were imported to Azerbaijan during January-May of this year.

Thus, yearly car imports decreased nearly twice.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, 13 912 of imported cars and other motor vehicles are for the transportation of people.This, in turn, down by 49.3% compared to the same period last year.

During this period, imports of motor vehicles to carry cargo dropped from 2 765 units to 952 and the number of motor vehicles to carry more than 10 people, including the driver on the contrary, rose from 151 to 497.

At the same period of last year, car imports amounted to 30 576 units and 27 444 units of which are mainly for the transportation of people.