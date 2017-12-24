 Top
    Close photo mode

    Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan amended rules of registration of ships

    The decree was signed by Prime Minister Arthur Rasi-zade

    Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan amended the rules of registration of ships, the decree was signed by Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade, Report informs.

    In accordance with the decree, a special license necessary for the activity of the radio station of the ships was abolished. 

    At the same time, the certificate of primary state registration on the suitability of vessels for navigation and its certified in the notary order copy were abolished.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi