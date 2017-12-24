Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan amended rules of registration of ships

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan amended the rules of registration of ships, the decree was signed by Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade, Report informs.

In accordance with the decree, a special license necessary for the activity of the radio station of the ships was abolished.

At the same time, the certificate of primary state registration on the suitability of vessels for navigation and its certified in the notary order copy were abolished.