Buta Airways carries out first flight from Kyiv to Baku

Baku. 6 September. The first low-cost Arline of Azerbaijan Buta Airways has carried out the first flight on the route Kyiv-Baku.

Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, the plane departed for Azerbaijan’s capital from the Zhulyany International Airport.

For now, flights on this route will be carried out twice a week – Tuesday and Wednesday. In the near future, Kyiv-Baku flight will be carried out on Saturday and later, every single day. The price of the ticket on this route is 800 Hryvnia (approximately 53 AZN). Flights are carried out by “Embraer 190” airplane.