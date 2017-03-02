Bulgaria and Greece will open joint logistics center in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgaria and Greece plan to establish a joint logistics center in Bulgaria and Greece.

Report informs citing the Bulgarian media, the issue was discussed during the meeting of Burgas (Bulgaria) Mayor Dimitar Nikolov and Mayor of Alexandroupolis (Greece) Vangelis Lambakis.

Notably, during the meeting the parties discussed improvement and electrification of railway communication between these two cities.

In addition, mayors of these cities, have decided to set up a joint logistics centers in Azerbaijan, Russia, Moldova and Armenia for cargo transported between Burgas and Alexandroupolis.