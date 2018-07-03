BTA: All traffic lights restored on capital roads

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ "As a result of emergency and urgent measures taken at night, the activity of all traffic lights has been restored in the capital."

Report was told by the press secretary of the Baku Transportation Agency, Mais Aghayev.

According to him, mobile groups consisting of technical staff of the Agency are operating in the of the city to eliminate any technical disorder.

Notably, at present there is not observed any difficulty in the movement of vehicles on the city roads.