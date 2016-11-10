 Top
    British Airways leaves Azerbaijani market

    The company has been liquidated the representation

    Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Representative office of British Airways Plc. in Azerbaijan closed.

    Report informs, Ministry of Taxes reported.

    Notably, creditors can express their demand in Baku,Yasamal district of Izmir Street, house 8, "Hyatt Tower 2" (sixth floor) within two months.

    British Airways carries out passenger and freight transportations. Nearly 400 flights operate in different directions.

    Notably, the company has suspended London-Baku-London flights from April 29 this year.

