British Airways launches new campaign

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ British Airways airlines launched a campaign for the classes World Traveller and Club World (children under 12). The tickets purchased today, allow travel up to 30 November 2015.

Report informs referring to the information given by the British Airways, flight from Azerbaijan to Florida through London's Heathrow Airport in the World Traveller cabin will cost 732 Euros, and in the cockpit Club World - 2702 euros.

In addition, the flight from Azerbaijan to Paris via London's Heathrow Airport in the World Traveller cabin will cost 440 Euros, and in the cockpit Club World - 1563 Euros.

Flight from Azerbaijan to London in World Traveller cabin will cost 414 Euros, and in the cockpit Club World - 1615 Euros.

Flight from Azerbaijan to San Diego through London's Heathrow Airport in the World Traveller cabin will cost 882 euros, and in the cockpit Club World - 3456 Euros.

Flight from Azerbaijan to Rome via London's Heathrow Airport in the World Traveller cabin will cost 434 Euros, and in the cockpit Club World - 1517 Euros.