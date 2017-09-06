 Top
    Boeing to sell over 7,000 passenger aircrafts to China by 2036

    China will need 7, 240 new airplanes worth $1,1 trln.

    Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. aircraft manufacturer “Boeing” has increased by 6,3% the forecast regarding China’s demand for passenger airplanes.

    Report informs citing Interfax, the corporation has explained it by the strengthening of the Chinese economy and rise of the middle class in the country.

    According to Boeing’s estimates, China will need 7, 240 new airplanes worth $1,1 trln. by 2036. So far this figure was predicted to be 6,180.

    “The economic growth in China, huge investments made in the infrastructure, the rising middle class, as well as the developing aviation business, have an impact on this forecast,” Boeing’s statement reads. 

