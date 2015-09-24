Boeing in deal to sell 300 jets to China

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Boeing Co. has agreed on terms to sell 300 planes to China and plans to open a facility there to finish work on its 737 jetliner that would allow it to boost production of the best-selling jet in the U.S, Report informs referring to foreign media.

The announcements Wednesday, which followed a visit by China’s President Xi Jinping to a Boeing plant near Seattle, prompted a backlash from unions and some lawmakers concerned that the company’s plan to shift more work overseas could affect jobs at Boeing’s main aircraft facilities in Washington state.

Boeing said it plans to team with state-controlled Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China, or Comac, in building an aircraft-completion center in China for 737 jets. The timing of first deliveries and the location of the factory, where workers will paint the fuselage and install seats and in-flight entertainment systems on the 737, have yet to be finalized, Boeing said.

The company said it wouldn’t reduce employment on the 737 program in Washington, but union members protested outside the factory during Mr. Xi’s visit.

“I am disappointed that once again, Boeing is moving more operations out of Washington state,” said Democratic state Rep. June Robinson in a statement, adding it should be easy for Boeing to show net job creation in the state from the China plan.