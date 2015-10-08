 Top
    Close photo mode

    Big traffic jam occurred near Baku International Bus Terminal

    Traffic density is observed in the territory

    Baku. 8 October.REPORT.AZ/Big traffic density is observed in front of Baku International Bus Terminal on the Baku-Sumgait highway (in the direction of capital).

    Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC).

    Also traffic density is observed in both directions of Tbilisi Avenue (alternative route –Hasan Zardabi Street), Ziya Bunyadov Avenue (low density) and Shah Ismayil Khatai Avenue (alternative route – Tabriz Street).  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi