Big traffic jam occurred near Baku International Bus Terminal

Baku. 8 October.REPORT.AZ/Big traffic density is observed in front of Baku International Bus Terminal on the Baku-Sumgait highway (in the direction of capital).

Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC).

Also traffic density is observed in both directions of Tbilisi Avenue (alternative route –Hasan Zardabi Street), Ziya Bunyadov Avenue (low density) and Shah Ismayil Khatai Avenue (alternative route – Tabriz Street).