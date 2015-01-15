“Berkarar”, first ferry of Turkmenistan arrived in Baku International Sea Trade Port

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 15, 2015, “Berkarar”, the first ferry (Ro-PAX) of fraternal Turkmenistan visited Baku International Sea Trade Port for the first time, Report informs.

A welcome ceremony of the ferry in Baku Port was attended by Taleh Ziyadov, the Director-General of the Baku International Sea Trade Port and Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan Toili Komekov. The ferry has been constructed by Pula Shipyard of Croatia and its presentation was held in December of 2014 in the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

This vessel is intended for the transportation of passengers, trucks and other vehicles. The vessel may transport 200 passengers and 53 trucks. The sailing speed of the vessel is 17.6 mile/hour, which allows arriving in Baku from Turkmenbashi after 9-10 hours. Dead weight makes 2,400 tons.

Permanent operation of this vessel on the Baku-Turkmenbashi line will allow realizing motor transport load flow in Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor in a larger scale. Operation of “Berkarar” vessel on this line will increase transportation opportunities and allow receiving and sending trucks, which move from Turkey toward the Central Asia and average annual quantity is 50,000, in a shorter time.

In this visit, “Berkarar” has brought to Azerbaijan 47 trucks and 8 passengers. The vessel is expected to visit with full load and more passengers in the future. Currently, works on drawing up the sailing schedule of the line are underway.