    Belarusian Minister of Communications and Information to visit Azerbaijan

    Ali Abbasov will meet with his counterpart Sergei Popkov

    Baku.19 March. REPORT.AZ/The delegation headed by Minister of Communications and Information of Belarus Sergei Popkov will visit Azerbaijan from March 30 to April 2.

    Report was told by the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies, S.Popkov will meet with Azerbaijani Minister of Communications and High Ali Abbasov.

    The delegations of the two countries will attend the bilateral meeting and discuss mutual cooperation in the field of communication and information technologies.

