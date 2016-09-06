Batumi to host Argus Caspian and Black Sea Transportation Corridor 2016

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ An international conference, dedicated to the Caspian-Black Sea transport corridor will be held in Batumi, Georgia.

Report informs, attendees of the 3rd international conference of Argus Caspian-Black Sea Transportation Corridor 2016, September 15-16, will discuss development of the region's transport corridor, new services and routes, sea, railway and road transportations, transportation of transit cargo between the regions of the Black Sea and Caspian Sea and several other issues.

During the two-day event, heads of 15 countries worldwide transportation and carrier companies will share the experiences and innovations, applied at their companies.

Participation of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Russia and other countries is expected.