Baku Transport Agency calls for population to be active on social networks

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ One of the key priorities of the Baku Transport Agency is to provide transport services for population in line with modern standards in terms of both quality and security, the Agency said in Facebook, Report informs.

The agency also noted that the main principle in all steps taken for organization of traffic and regular passenger transportation is to provide service to population: "In order to achieve the goal, our main supporters are our citizens, especially active people, media representatives. They and some active people immediately announce problems or shortcomings they face and this is significant in terms of elimination of those problems. Taking into account public control and positive impact on development, we thank social network users and media representatives and call for them to be more active."