Baku: traffic jam occurred on central streets

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic jam is observed on the streets of Baku on the first working day after Novruz holidays.

Report was told by the Intelligent Traffic Management Center (ITMC).

At the moment, traffic is observed on Baku-Sumgayit highway, Abdulrahim bey Hagverdiyev - Inshaatchilar Avenue (to the direction of Olympus).

In addition, there is also traffic congestion on Bakhikhanov street (relative congestion), Z.Bunyadov Avenue (on the direction of Ganjlik subway), Ayna Sultanova park (repair work continues on the main road, the road is closed) and Niyazi and Istiglaliyyat streets- Azneft Square, as well as Afiyyadin Jalilov street (relative congestion).