Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Transport Agency (BTA) has made another innovation.

Report informs, warnings will be marked on ground level pedestrian crossings in order to ensure attentiveness of citizens on traffic section of ground level pedestrian crossing.

The innovation, which was initially introduced on the roads built under the "Sovetski layihəsi" (Sovetski project), will be available on all Baku roads in the future.