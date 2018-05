Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ World Water Congress 2021 will be held in Baku.

Report informs, "Azərsu" OJSC Chairman Gorkhmaz Huseynov said at the professional holiday of water industry and melioration workers in Baku.

G.Huseynov said that the decision was adopted at the World Water Forum preparatory meeting in Cancún, Mexico.