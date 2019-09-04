Baku to host regular session of International Transport Forum

Baku is to host the regular session of the Road Transport Group of the International Transport Forum (ITF), Report informs citing spokesperson of the State Automobile Transport Service Nurida Allahyarova.

She said the group will convene in Baku on October 14-15 at the initiative of the State Automobile Transport Service.

The session is expected to be attended by nearly 10 ITF member-states.

The International Transport Forum currently comprises 57 members. Azerbaijan has been the full-pledged member of the organization since April 1998.