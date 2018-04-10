Baku to host 17th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ The 17th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition TransCaspian/Translogistica 2018 will be held from 11 to 13 June at Baku Expo Center.

Report informs, the exhibition is one of the leading transport events in the Caspian region, which demonstrates both innovations and achievements of the industry businesses; its content sets the direction for the future development of the transport sector to a large extent.

The event will bring together main state transport structures and commercial companies that operate in railway sector, marine industry, aviation, commercial transport and transportation & logistics services.