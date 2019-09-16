​Baku-Tbilisi-Kars starts transporting new type of cargos

ADY Express LLC, a daughter company of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, has started transporting new types of cargoes via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Report informs citing AZERTAC.

According to the information, mixed cargos were transported from Turkey to Turkmenistan.

Nearly 220 tonnes of cargoes were transported from Turkey to Turkmenistan in five days, which means twofold reduction compared to cargo transportation via motor roads. According to an agreement signed, ADY Express will carry out transportation of 50,000 tonnes of cargo via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.